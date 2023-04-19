HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading 2% Higher

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 153,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 137,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

HPQ Silicon Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.