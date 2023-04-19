Huobi Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.85 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $608.99 million and $10.85 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00012841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

