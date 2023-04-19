HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 4.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.50. 106,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 239,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HCM. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

