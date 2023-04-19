HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 4.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.50. 106,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 239,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
Several research firms have commented on HCM. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
