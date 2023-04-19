IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

IAALF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

