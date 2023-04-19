ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of ICON Public worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.10. 34,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $255.58.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

