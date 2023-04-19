Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) fell 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.65. 8,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,750% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.