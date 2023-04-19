IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $482.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $481.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $517.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

