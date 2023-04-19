ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 7.4%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. 870,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,235,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 5.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 584,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 203,569 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,031,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 820,722 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $29,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

