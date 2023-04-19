Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Shares Down 0.3%

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 5,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 147,350.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,704 shares in the last quarter.

About Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

