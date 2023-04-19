Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100,000 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 16,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ IMPP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 4,628,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 30.42%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

