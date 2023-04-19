IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading 10.8% Higher

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.82. 62,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 58,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

IMV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.97. The company has a market cap of C$10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

