IndiGG (INDI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $36,501.87 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

