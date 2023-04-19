Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in March

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,136,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 1,295,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.3 days.

Shares of INGXF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 1,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

