Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.33% of Innospec worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Innospec by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of IOSP opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.71. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
