Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.33% of Innospec worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Innospec by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Innospec Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and have sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IOSP opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.71. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.