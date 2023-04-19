Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 556.0 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IVREF stock remained flat at $2.70 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.