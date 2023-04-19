Insider Buying: Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET – Get Rating) insider James Tsiolis bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,382.55).

James Tsiolis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, James Tsiolis bought 1,000,000 shares of Netlinkz stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,382.55).

On Wednesday, March 1st, James Tsiolis 3,480,263 shares of Netlinkz stock.

Netlinkz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Netlinkz

Netlinkz Limited provides network solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Virtual Secure Network technology, an enterprise-grade intelligent networking solution that allows enterprises to manage the connectivity of its hybrid and mobile workforce, multi-cloud deployments, and offices.

