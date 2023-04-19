Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 91,100 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $2,781,283.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02.

On Monday, March 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49.

On Friday, March 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,237,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.