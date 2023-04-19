Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 91,100 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 91,100 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $2,781,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,992,747 shares in the company, valued at $274,548,565.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 656,948 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,086,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

