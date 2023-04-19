Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. 267,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,371. The firm has a market cap of $354.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.52. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.19%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,516 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

