Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
