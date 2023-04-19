Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

About Insignia Systems

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

