Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading Up 0%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEVR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.