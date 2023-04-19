Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 59 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,570. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.34. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

