Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.27. 803,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,886. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.