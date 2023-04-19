Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.57. 15,991,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,781,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

