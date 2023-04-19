Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

NYSE MTN traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $248.09. The stock had a trading volume of 96,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

