Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LTG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 177,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 124,204 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MVV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. 492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,297. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

About ProShares Ultra MidCap400

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

