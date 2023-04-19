Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,788 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

SPYX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,744. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

