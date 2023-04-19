Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 287 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 875,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

