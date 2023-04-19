Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 137,100 Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.34% of New Found Gold worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,114,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

NFGC opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. New Found Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

