Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 31,492 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Trading Up 4.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

