Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.