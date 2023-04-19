Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.