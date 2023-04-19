Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Danaher by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 74,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,769,000 after acquiring an additional 206,847 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Shares of DHR opened at $256.14 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.12 and a 200-day moving average of $258.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

