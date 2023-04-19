Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.