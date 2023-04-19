Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 9,562 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.