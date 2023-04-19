Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 105,836 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Intel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,282,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 347,900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Intel by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

