Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,750,605 shares in the company, valued at $139,260,627.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,600. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $84.74. 1,880,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.