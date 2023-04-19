Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.75. 584,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,450. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.