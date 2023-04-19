International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 113,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

