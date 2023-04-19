Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $6.36 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00021672 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $127.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,945,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,941,332 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

