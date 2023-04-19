Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $83,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $269.28 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.44 and its 200-day moving average is $246.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

