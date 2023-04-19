Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $269.28 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

