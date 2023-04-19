Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $335.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.53.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $33.31 on Wednesday, hitting $302.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,796. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

