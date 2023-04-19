Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IHYF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 7,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $23.55.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
