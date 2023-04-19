Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,494 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.6% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.31. 7,051,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,192,320. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $347.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

