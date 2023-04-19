Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 117,737 shares.The stock last traded at $11.74 and had previously closed at $11.92.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $471,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

