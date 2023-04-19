Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 117,737 shares.The stock last traded at $11.74 and had previously closed at $11.92.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
