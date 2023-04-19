Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 3,552,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,162,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile



Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

