Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $262,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,316. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.