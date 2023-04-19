Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 5,149,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,601,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

