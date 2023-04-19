Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32.

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

